Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.84

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.84 and last traded at $50.66, with a volume of 5638 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.36.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Valaris Limited offers offshore contract drilling services to oil and gas industry in Bermuda and internationally. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

