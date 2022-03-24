Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Stock Price Down 0%

Shares of Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Rating) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 27.56 and last traded at 27.62. Approximately 21,746 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 17,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at 27.63.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is 28.72.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.