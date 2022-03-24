Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Falcon Wealth Planning’s 6th Largest Position

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 5.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $16,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,967,000 after buying an additional 30,499 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,355,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,871,000 after buying an additional 438,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,685,000 after buying an additional 168,424 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,232,000 after buying an additional 167,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,995,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,638,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,425. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.71 and a 1-year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

