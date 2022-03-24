Vedanta Resources (LON:VED) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $832.60

Vedanta Resources plc (LON:VED – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 832.60 ($10.96) and traded as high as GBX 838 ($11.03). Vedanta Resources shares last traded at GBX 832.60 ($10.96), with a volume of 162,101 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 832.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 832.60.
About Vedanta Resources (LON:VED)
Read More
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.