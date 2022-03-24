Veil (VEIL) Reaches One Day Volume of $846.00

Veil (VEIL) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, Veil has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a market capitalization of $885,825.72 and $846.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,894.38 or 1.00037701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00066075 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.00294599 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.56 or 0.00133468 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011099 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.58 or 0.00267971 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004824 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001231 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00028696 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

