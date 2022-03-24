Venus Achieves Market Cap of $118.51 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 24th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $118.51 million and approximately $15.61 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Venus has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.74 or 0.00022638 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,048.58 or 1.00077204 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00066096 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001275 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001940 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.82 or 0.00259946 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

