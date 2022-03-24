Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 598,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,520,433 shares.The stock last traded at $36.79 and had previously closed at $36.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.15.

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.36.

Veoneer ( NYSE:VNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 38.99% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. Veoneer’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veoneer news, CFO Raymond B. Pekar sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $37,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Veoneer by 354.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile (NYSE:VNE)

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

