Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Holdings Raised by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 448,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,133 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.63% of Veracyte worth $18,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 29,360 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 9,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 94,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 131,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $26.93 on Thursday. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.31. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

