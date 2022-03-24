Verge Trading Up 14.6% This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. In the last week, Verge has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $172.21 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.62 or 0.00285058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00013852 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000441 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,500,706,713 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

