VerusCoin Trading Up 47.4% Over Last 7 Days (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 24th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003259 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 47.4% higher against the dollar. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $94.62 million and $62,049.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00048297 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.64 or 0.07067647 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,987.22 or 0.99886502 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00044638 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 67,460,701 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

