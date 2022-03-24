Vesper 1-Day Volume Tops $176,135.00 (VSP)

Vesper (VSP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for $2.54 or 0.00005772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a market cap of $22.02 million and $176,135.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded up 42.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00048429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,093.54 or 0.07042577 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,877.66 or 0.99889409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00043935 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,684,967 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Buying and Selling Vesper

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.