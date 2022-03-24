VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for approximately 3.2% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of VICI Properties worth $18,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in VICI Properties by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VICI shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

VICI Properties stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.14. 5,890,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,774,861. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

