View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 186,542 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,050,640 shares.The stock last traded at $2.37 and had previously closed at $2.52.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on View from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded View from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.
About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)
View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.
