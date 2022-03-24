Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Trading 1.5% Higher

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 138 ($1.82) and last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.81). 8,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 55,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.50 ($1.78).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on shares of Virgin Wines UK in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £76.78 million and a P/E ratio of -137.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 159.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 185.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. Virgin Wines UK PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

