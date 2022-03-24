Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ) Trading Down 1%

Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $23.11. 5,327 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 12,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:RIGZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 5.26% of Viridi Cleaner Energy Crypto Mining & Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

