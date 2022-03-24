Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,964,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 30,179 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Visa worth $425,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Visa by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Visa by 113.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 85.6% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,125 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.31. 5,468,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,658,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.47. The company has a market cap of $415.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

