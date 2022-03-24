Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.09. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 702,016 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Vista Gold from $2.04 to $1.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $127.74 million, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.45.

Vista Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ Get Rating ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,594,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 647,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 20,033 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

