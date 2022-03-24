Vivid Coin (VIVID) Market Cap Hits $207,767.21

Vivid Coin (VIVID) traded 2,004.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. One Vivid Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Vivid Coin has a market capitalization of $207,767.21 and approximately $3,836.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 2,279.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00047885 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,113.31 or 0.07082153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,917.51 or 0.99903555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00044734 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app . Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Vivid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

