VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Trading Down 5.3%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 98,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,355,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VNET Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 329.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 447.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 94.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of VNET Group by 1,061.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

