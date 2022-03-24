Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on VWAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Volkswagen from €210.00 ($230.77) to €230.00 ($252.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volkswagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $24.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $38.98. The company has a market capitalization of $121.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

