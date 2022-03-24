W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.33.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

NYSE WPC opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.84. W. P. Carey has a one year low of $68.17 and a one year high of $83.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.057 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 189.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

