W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. reduced its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for about 6.3% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Presima Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of W. P. Carey worth $37,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 937,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,276,000 after buying an additional 509,290 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,199.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 266,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,231,000 after purchasing an additional 183,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 22.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after buying an additional 141,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $80.21. 700,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,981. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.17 and a 1-year high of $83.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.84. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.057 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.24%.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

