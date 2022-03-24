Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock opened at $46.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 56.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.