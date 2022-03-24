Wall Street Games Market Capitalization Hits $4.15 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Wall Street Games has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $1.06 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00048407 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.78 or 0.07053320 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,991.37 or 0.99905645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00043905 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars.

