Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,862 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Walmart by 393.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 25.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after buying an additional 1,762,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $142.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,079. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.90%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 601,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.42, for a total transaction of $84,511,074.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,018,927 shares of company stock worth $278,366,489. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

