Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Waters by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,050,168,000 after acquiring an additional 80,183 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Waters by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,850,000 after acquiring an additional 103,155 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Waters by 23.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,178,000 after acquiring an additional 239,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waters by 9.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,147,000 after acquiring an additional 101,669 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Waters by 16.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $331,863,000 after acquiring an additional 134,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.67.

Waters stock opened at $323.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $321.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.90. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $267.49 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 239.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

