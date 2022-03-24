Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/22/2022 – DraftKings was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50 operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings’ Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL, MLB and the PGA TOUR as well as an authorized gaming operator of the NBA and MLB and an official betting operator of the PGA TOUR. “

3/17/2022 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/7/2022 – DraftKings was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2022 – DraftKings had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

2/22/2022 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $22.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – DraftKings was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $41.00.

2/22/2022 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $65.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2022 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $51.00 to $40.00.

2/22/2022 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $45.00 to $40.00.

2/21/2022 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2022 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $70.00 to $60.00.

2/14/2022 – DraftKings had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $70.00 to $35.00.

1/26/2022 – DraftKings was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $18.91 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $70.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $6,706,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $4,033,381.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and have sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $363,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in DraftKings by 15.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,565,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,183,000 after purchasing an additional 616,102 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $493,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 264,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

