Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) Shares Down 2.3%

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 21 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.28). 232,645 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 203,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.28).
The firm has a market capitalization of £37.34 million and a P/E ratio of 8.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 5.12.
Wentworth Resources Company Profile (LON:WEN)
