West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Shares Down 3.5%

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Rating) fell 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $86.80 and last traded at $87.44. 348,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7,599% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.65.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.92.

About West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

