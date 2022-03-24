Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CFO Mark Steven Bender Sells 6,000 Shares

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $751,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:WLK traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $125.23. 4,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.29. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $78.06 and a twelve month high of $127.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 16.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.64%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WLK shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Westlake Chemical from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 142.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 563,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after buying an additional 331,277 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 11.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 101,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.