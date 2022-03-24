Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.72. Westwood Holdings Group shares last traded at $15.23, with a volume of 5,574 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $125.65 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.01.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (NYSE:WHG)
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
