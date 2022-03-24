WHALE (WHALE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.43 Million

WHALE (WHALE) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last week, WHALE has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WHALE coin can now be bought for approximately $5.96 or 0.00013539 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $45.91 million and $1.43 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00048407 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,105.78 or 0.07053320 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,991.37 or 0.99905645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00043905 BTC.

WHALE Profile

WHALE was first traded on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,701,813 coins. The official website for WHALE is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

Buying and Selling WHALE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

