Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Raises Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $8.22.

SPGYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

