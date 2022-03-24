Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Shares Down 0.1%

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 169.60 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 173.40 ($2.28). 688,204 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 808,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 173.50 ($2.28).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WIX. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) target price on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Wickes Group from GBX 280 ($3.69) to GBX 290 ($3.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wickes Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 356 ($4.69).

The stock has a market capitalization of £450.21 million and a PE ratio of 8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 189.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 215.45.

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

