Wilder World Trading 9.8% Higher Over Last Week (WILD)

Wilder World (WILD) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 24th. Wilder World has a market cap of $106.68 million and approximately $3.48 million worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002907 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wilder World

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,683,300 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Buying and Selling Wilder World

