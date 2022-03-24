Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.860-$1.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.41 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WLDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Willdan Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Shares of WLDN stock opened at $31.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $399.18 million, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.23. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $92.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willdan Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Willdan Group news, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 4,186 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $117,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,601 shares of company stock worth $2,272,800 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Willdan Group by 652.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 77,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Willdan Group by 683.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Willdan Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Willdan Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.