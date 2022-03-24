WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Shares Down 0%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Rating) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.83 and last traded at $32.83. Approximately 843 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 15,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund stock. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 1.22% of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

