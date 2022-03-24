WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Shares Down 0.8%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $36.68 and last traded at $36.70. Approximately 3,127 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 38,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49.

Get WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund stock. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.43% of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.