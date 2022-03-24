Xeno Token (XNO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.07 Million

Xeno Token (XNO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Xeno Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Xeno Token has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Xeno Token has a total market cap of $24.07 million and $25.51 million worth of Xeno Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00037147 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00109060 BTC.

Xeno Token Coin Profile

Xeno Token (XNO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2020. Xeno Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 372,210,897 coins. Xeno Token’s official Twitter account is @xenonfthub

According to CryptoCompare, “At its core, XENO is designed to be an easily accessible marketplace and ecosystem for creating and trading Non-Fungible tokens (NFTs) in a secure and decentralized manner. XNO is used as the primary token of trade in the XENO marketplace thereby providing utility for the application as well as being used on the protocol level for staking and voting on referenda that affect the XENO token economy and platform upgrades. “

Buying and Selling Xeno Token

