Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Trading 4.7% Higher

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.36 and last traded at $31.12. 12,181 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 429,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $1,003,330.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 124,520 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $2,191,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $16,295,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

