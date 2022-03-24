XMON Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.48 Million (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 24th. During the last seven days, XMON has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can currently be bought for $29,259.02 or 0.66538269 BTC on popular exchanges. XMON has a market capitalization of $43.74 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00048160 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,081.58 or 0.07007848 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,926.05 or 0.99892726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00044050 BTC.

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

