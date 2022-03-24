Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.68. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 32,646 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $57.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 8.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Xtant Medical in the second quarter worth $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xtant Medical in the second quarter worth $60,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xtant Medical in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xtant Medical by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

