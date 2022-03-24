XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Exchanges

XTRABYTES (XBY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $377,541.94 and approximately $29.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.19 or 0.00212281 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.01 or 0.00198204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00048237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00028967 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.09 or 0.07050274 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

