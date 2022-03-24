Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.49

Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.49.
About Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yamaguchi Financial Group (YFGSF)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaguchi Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.