Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $5.20 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. During the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and $291,856.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00048237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.09 or 0.07050274 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,900.81 or 1.00001335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00044053 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.