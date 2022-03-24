YOU COIN 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.63 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (YOU) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $1.63 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00036818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00110677 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

