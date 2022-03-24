Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $169.64 Million

Brokerages forecast that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) will report $169.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.00 million. SP Plus reported sales of $128.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $685.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $672.00 million to $698.97 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $730.09 million, with estimates ranging from $728.00 million to $732.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

SP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

SP opened at $30.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $697.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.54. SP Plus has a 12-month low of $25.29 and a 12-month high of $36.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in SP Plus by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SP Plus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

