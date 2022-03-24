Zacks: Brokerages Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) will post sales of $11.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.00 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $2.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 364.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $38.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $55.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $58.10 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $148.69 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MEI Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.96.

MEIP opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.51. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

