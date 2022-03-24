Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.73

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.73 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.01 ($0.09). Zambeef Products shares last traded at GBX 7.01 ($0.09), with a volume of 10,000 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.85.
Zambeef Products Company Profile (LON:ZAM)
