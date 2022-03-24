Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Trading Down 1%

Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating) shares dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.48 and last traded at $19.48. Approximately 58,089 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average daily volume of 34,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zega Buy and Hedge ETF stock. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Royal Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Zega Buy and Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

